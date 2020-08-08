Tiz the Law delivered an ultra-impressive performance to win the Grade I Travers Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths Saturday at Saratoga.

The 3-year-old New York-bred drew away through the stretch under a firm hold by an exuberant Manuel Franco, covering the 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in a swift 2:00.54.

Tiz the Law, trained by Barclay Tagg and owned by Sackatoga Stables, paid $3 to win.

Caracaro was second and Max Player third.

“We saw a performance today that just blows me away,” Sackatoga Stable co-founder Jack Knowlton said. “We know we had a nice horse. We thought we had the best horse. To do what he did today, we’re looking forward to going to Kentucky now.”

The bay colt sat a perfect trip behind pacesetter Uncle Chuck before effortlessly motoring away from the field when given his cue.

“I had a lot in the tank and I was just trying to save horse,” jockey Franco said, “because there’s still three or four more races to go.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tiz the Law tops the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 372 points and will head to the Sept. 5 Derby as the clear favorite.

The son of Constitution is 4-for-4 this season, becoming the first NY-bred in 138 years to win the Belmont Stakes on June 20.

In 2003, Tagg and Sackatoga teamed up with NY-bred Funny Cide to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, before finishing third in the Belmont Stakes.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve always wanted to win the Travers,” Tagg said. “This has been in my head my whole life.”

Caracaro earned 40 points for the Derby, Max Player 20 points and fourth-place South Bend 10 points.