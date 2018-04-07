Even when you win, sometimes you have to worry. For seven edgy minutes after Vino Rosso took the 94th Wood Memorial by 3 lengths over Enticed, trainer Todd Pletcher and co-owners Mike Repole and Vinnie Viola had to sweat out a stewards’ inquiry. When race caller Larry Collmus announced there would be no change, the celebration began.

Viola’s wife, Teresa, had yelled, “The whole Italian family is right here,” and the winner’s circle was packed.

An investigation into bumping incidents in upper stretch and midstretch delayed the fun. After Vino Rosso rallied outside for John Velazquez to draw even with Enticed entering the stretch, the winner came in two paths on the 6-5 favorite near the eighth pole before drawing clear in the final sixteenth.

“There’s no question there was some contact,” Pletcher said. “I thought it was mutual, but I don’t think it affected the outcome of the race. I think Vino Rosso looked like he was going to win at that point.”

Enticed’s trainer, Kiaran McLaughlin, and jockey, Junior Alvarado, disagreed. “They take them down a lot more often for less,” McLaughlin said. “I thought we had a really good chance to get put up.”

The consensus agreed with Pletcher, who will be going for his second consecutive Derby victory and third overall. Viola co-owned last year’s hero, Always Dreaming. “This is my second Wood and it’s Vinnie’s first,” Repole said, “but he’s got a Derby and I don’t. That’s the one I want.”

Pletcher’s third graded-stakes victory of the day gave him a fourth runner in the May 5 Kentucky Derby. Vino Rosso joined Audible, Magnum Moon and Noble Indy (also co-owned by Repole). The son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin finally ran a race that matched his brilliance in the mornings.

“He’s been so good in his workouts,” Repole said, “that I wanted them to run the Wood at 9 o’clock.”

It was the third win in five starts for Vino Rosso, who ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.79. He paid $10.40 and earned $535,000 of the $1-million purse.

“He’s been training well all winter,” Pletcher said, “and we thought a mile and an eighth and returning to Aqueduct would be in his favor. I was just hoping he would sustain his momentum around the turn, and he finished up and did great.

“This is the performance we’ve been looking for.”

Besides his three stablemates, Vino Rosso will face Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion, and Justify and Bolt d’Oro in Louisville. Good Magic took Keeneland’s Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday, when the 3-for-3 Justify and Bolt d’Oro ran 1-2 in the Santa Anita Derby. Like Vino Rosso, Good Magic came from off the pace, while Justify led all the way through moderate fractions.

This Derby field is deep and talented, and Repole is thrilled to have two chances. “When you get in the Derby, it’s tremendous,” the Nassau County resident said. “We’re going to have a big party at my house tonight, and Vino Rosso will be the drink.’’