War of Will wins Preakness

After finishing well out of the money in the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post, War of Will charged to victory after again starting from the rail on Saturday.

Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.

Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.

Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

War of Will paid $14.20 to win at 6-1 odds. Second-place finisher Everfast (25-1) was $32 to place, and third-place finisherOwendale (7-1) was $6 to show.

For the first time, the Preakness was without the first four finishers from the Derby – Maximum Security, who was disqualified from first to 17th in a historic decision by Churchill Downs’ stewards; Country House, who inherited the win; Code of Honor and Tacitus.

Maximum Security is resting at Monmouth Park, and trainer Jason Servis has not announced plans for his next race. Country House, who came down with a cough shortly after the Derby, will not run in the Belmont, trainer Bill Mott said last weekend. Mott is pointing Tacitus for the 1½-mile Triple Crown finale June 8 on Long Island. Code of Honor is being laid off for a summer campaign.

"It’s sort of a quiet Preakness,” trainer Bob Baffert said during the week. “It’s a different feeling not having the Derby winner here. You always want to knock the Derby winner off.”

For a change, Preakness week had excellent weather. Unlike last year, when it rained almost nonstop on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it was sunny and warm. Justify won the race last year for Baffert by a half-length over 15-1 shot Bravazo before completing his Triple Crown sweep three weeks later at Belmont Park. Rain and fog obscured the horses until they approached midstretch.

Three years earlier, a frightening electrical storm hit Pimlico about 15 minutes before mud-loving American Pharoah, Baffert's first Triple Crown champion, splashed to victory by seven lengths.

With AP