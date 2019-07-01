Important notification about the Newsday Sports App

The Newsday Sports App will no longer be supported as of August 1. Your favorite sports coverage will be available in the new Newsday App with a fresh look, streamlined navigation, improved performance and exciting features.

What features from the sports app would you like to see available in the Newsday app? Let us know.

Don’t have the Newsday App?

Download it for iOS.

Download it for Android.

Thank you for your continued readership. Questions? Call 1-877-545-4834.