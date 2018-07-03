Famous Fourth of July birthdays in sports
The United States of America isn't the only thing famously born on the Fourth of July. A look at athletes and sports personalities who were born on Independence Day.
George Steinbrenner (1930-2010)
Former Yankees' owner, starting in 1973
Al Davis (1929-2011)
Longtime owner and general manager of the Oakland Raiders
Bill Tuttle (1929-1998)
Former MLB player
John Sterling (1938)
WFAN Yankees play-by-play announcer
Floyd Little (1942)
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
Emerson Boozer (1943)
Former Jets running back
Josh McCown (1979)
Veteran NFL quarterback, now with the Jets.
Terrance Knighton (1986)
Former NFL nose tackle
Digger Phelps (1941)
Former Notre Dame basketball coach and college basketball TV analyst
Jim Beattie (1954)
Former Yankee and MLB executive
Jose Oquendo (1963)
Former MLB player and St. Louis Cardinals third base coach
Pam Shriver (1962)
Former tennis player and ESPN tennis broadcaster
Horace Grant (1965)
Four-time NBA champion
Todd Marinovich (1969)
Former USC quarterback star drafted in the first round by the Oakland Raiders in 1991
Vinny Castilla (1967)
Former MLB player and Rockies special assistant
Mark Lenzi (1968-2012)
Olympic gold medal diver
La'Roi Glover (1974)
Former NFL player and Jets assistant defensive line coach
Brendan Donnelly (1971)
Former MLB pitcher
Sergio Santos (1983)
Reliever for Dodgers, then Yankees in 2015.
Omer Asik (1986)
NBA center, most recently with the Chicago Bulls
