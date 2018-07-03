TODAY'S PAPER
Famous Fourth of July birthdays in sports

The United States of America isn't the only thing famously born on the Fourth of July. A look at athletes and sports personalities who were born on Independence Day.

George Steinbrenner (1930-2010)

Former Yankees' owner, starting in 1973
Photo Credit: AP, 2004

Former Yankees' owner, starting in 1973

Al Davis (1929-2011)

Longtime owner and general manager of the Oakland Raiders
Photo Credit: AP, 1996

Longtime owner and general manager of the Oakland Raiders

Bill Tuttle (1929-1998)

Former MLB player
Photo Credit: AP

Former MLB player

John Sterling (1938)

WFAN Yankees play-by-play announcer
Photo Credit: AP, 2009

WFAN Yankees play-by-play announcer

Floyd Little (1942)

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
Photo Credit: AP, 1973

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Emerson Boozer (1943)

Former Jets running back
Photo Credit: AP, 1970

Former Jets running back

Josh McCown (1979)

Veteran NFL quarterback, now with the Jets.
Photo Credit: AP

Veteran NFL quarterback, now with the Jets.

Terrance Knighton (1986)

Former NFL nose tackle
Photo Credit: AP

Former NFL nose tackle

Digger Phelps (1941)

Former Notre Dame basketball coach and college basketball TV analyst
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Notre Dame basketball coach and college basketball TV analyst

Jim Beattie (1954)

Former Yankee and MLB executive
Photo Credit: AP, 1978

Former Yankee and MLB executive

Jose Oquendo (1963)

Former MLB player and St. Louis Cardinals third base coach
Photo Credit: AP

Former MLB player and St. Louis Cardinals third base coach

Pam Shriver (1962)

Former tennis player and ESPN tennis broadcaster
Photo Credit: AP, 1984

Former tennis player and ESPN tennis broadcaster

Horace Grant (1965)

Four-time NBA champion
Photo Credit: AP, 1996

Four-time NBA champion

Todd Marinovich (1969)

Former USC quarterback star drafted in the first
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former USC quarterback star drafted in the first round by the Oakland Raiders in 1991

Vinny Castilla (1967)

Former MLB player and Rockies special assistant
Photo Credit: AP

Former MLB player and Rockies special assistant

Mark Lenzi (1968-2012)

Olympic gold medal diver
Photo Credit: AP, 1996

Olympic gold medal diver

La'Roi Glover (1974)

Former NFL player and Jets assistant defensive line coach
Photo Credit: AP, 2003

Former NFL player and Jets assistant defensive line coach

Brendan Donnelly (1971)

Former MLB pitcher
Photo Credit: AP, 2010

Former MLB pitcher

Sergio Santos (1983)

Reliever for Dodgers, then Yankees in 2015.
Photo Credit: AP

Reliever for Dodgers, then Yankees in 2015.

Omer Asik (1986)

NBA center, most recently with the Chicago Bulls
Photo Credit: AP

NBA center, most recently with the Chicago Bulls

