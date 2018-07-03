The United States of America isn't the only thing famously born on the Fourth of July. A look at athletes and sports personalities who were born on Independence Day.

George Steinbrenner (1930-2010) Former Yankees' owner, starting in 1973

Al Davis (1929-2011) Longtime owner and general manager of the Oakland Raiders

Bill Tuttle (1929-1998) Former MLB player

John Sterling (1938) WFAN Yankees play-by-play announcer

Floyd Little (1942) Pro Football Hall of Fame running back

Emerson Boozer (1943) Former Jets running back

Josh McCown (1979) Veteran NFL quarterback, now with the Jets.

Terrance Knighton (1986) Former NFL nose tackle

Digger Phelps (1941) Former Notre Dame basketball coach and college basketball TV analyst

Jim Beattie (1954) Former Yankee and MLB executive

Jose Oquendo (1963) Former MLB player and St. Louis Cardinals third base coach

Pam Shriver (1962) Former tennis player and ESPN tennis broadcaster

Horace Grant (1965) Four-time NBA champion

Todd Marinovich (1969) Former USC quarterback star drafted in the first round by the Oakland Raiders in 1991

Vinny Castilla (1967) Former MLB player and Rockies special assistant

Mark Lenzi (1968-2012) Olympic gold medal diver

La'Roi Glover (1974) Former NFL player and Jets assistant defensive line coach

Brendan Donnelly (1971) Former MLB pitcher

Sergio Santos (1983) Reliever for Dodgers, then Yankees in 2015.