India's Shubhankar Sharma takes 5 shot lead in Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG - (AP) -- India's Shubhankar Sharma shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to open a five-stroke lead in the Joburg Open.

Making his 10th career European Tour start, Sharma was at 20-under 195 at Randpark. He had a 61 on Friday on the Bushwillow Course and added a bogey-free round Saturday on the Firethorn Course -- also the site of the final round.

"I'm really happy," Sharma said. "I wanted to play even though I shot a 10 under yesterday and it is always difficult to follow up on a low round. I'm really proud of the way I played today.

"I'm very pleased that I came to the Joburg Open. I had my visa but it has been a very long season so I was contemplating if I wanted to come here. I'm really happy that I did."

Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand was second after a 62. England's James Morrison (67) and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen (70) were another stroke back at 14 under.

The top three players who are not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open.