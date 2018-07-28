PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom worked another seven mostly effective innings Saturday in the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Pirates. He allowed three runs and eight hits, struck out five and walked none. By deGrom’s 2018 standards, it was a less than mediocre outing. Given the way the Mets’ offense has backed him up this year, it turned into another loss.

Trevor Williams went six scoreless for the win, allowing five hits and three walks.

That made a loser of deGrom, whose ERA rose to 1.82, still best in the majors. His record — increasingly considered a poor measure of a pitcher’s performance, with deGrom’s season serving as an excellent case study — is 5-6. No qualifying pitcher has had a sub-2.00 ERA and a losing record in more than a century.

“Obviously [pitcher wins] aren’t indicative of what we’ve seen from Jacob and his performance this year,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I definitely don’t worry about it, because I really feel very strongly about win-loss records. I don’t think everybody shares my opinion on that. It definitely could cost him something.”

DeGrom has remained diplomatic throughout a personally dominant season that has been rough for the team, saying Saturday he doesn’t think about the influence his lack of wins might have on National League Cy Young Award voting. He also doesn’t let the lack of run support lead to public frustration.

Cruising most of the night, deGrom carried a shutout through 5 2⁄3 innings. The Pirates struck in the sixth when, with two outs, Gregory Polanco blooped a single, stole second and scored on Colin Moran’s ground single.

David Freese (RBI groundout) and Adam Frazier (RBI double, 3-for-4 against deGrom) added runs in the seventh.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They beat me there,” deGrom said. “I made a couple of good pitches and they were able to battle me and find some holes. I was frustrated with that.”

That hill proved to be a mountain for the Mets’ lineup. DeGrom went 2-for-3 with a double. Everybody else went 4-for-29 with no extra-base hits.

“The guys know they haven’t been scoring runs for him, and I’m sure they don’t feel very good about it,” Callaway said.

The evening brought deGrom’s innings total on the year to 138 1⁄3 ; if he starts every fifth game and keeps pace with his average of about 6 1⁄2 frames per outing, he’ll finish the year at about 215 innings, a career high that would have led the majors last season.

And thus the Mets are presented with a new question in the final third of a lost season: Will they have to monitor their starters’ workload?

DeGrom’s total, by virtue of his routine excellence, is climbing quickly. Zack Wheeler, at 114 1⁄3 innings, is already at his highest mark since 2014. Steven Matz is also well past his 2017 total and is a few turns away from matching his personal high of about 140, done in 2014 and 2015 ( combining majors and minors).

For deGrom, the Mets’ horse and their only consistently healthy starter, the answer is simpler. The organization almost definitely won’t limit him.

“You don’t want to hinder what he is trying to do as a person and personally in his career, because he is in line to do something special,” Callaway said. “You have to keep that in mind.”

Read: deGrom is a leading candidate for the Cy Young. You can be sure the Mets will grant deGrom, assuming he is healthy, every chance to finish that chase.

If the Mets need to, they can adjust deGrom’s offseason regimen to account for his in-season strain, as Callaway did when his Cleveland starters such as Corey Kluber — a two-time Cy Young winner — had heavy years.

“I think 220 wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility because he threw 200 last year, so that’s not a huge jump,” said Callaway, who noted that with other pitchers the Mets will rely heavily on their feedback and measures of their physical condition. “He’s probably going to get there with the way he’s pitching.”

Saturday helped, but deGrom didn’t get the win. He has a 3.00 ERA in his half-dozen losses. In 10 no-decisions it’s 1.44.

“He continues to put us in a position to win,” Callaway said. “And we’re failing him.”