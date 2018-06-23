Add Jason Vargas to the Mets’ ever-growing injury report.

Vargas was scheduled to start Sunday afternoon’s finale against the Dodgers at Citi Field, but manager Mickey Callaway announced after Saturday night’s 8-3 loss to Los Angeles that the lefthander suffered a calf strain while conditioning this past week and will be added to the 10-day disabled list.

Callaway wouldn’t name a starter for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. start but said the Mets will call up Chris Flexen, who could get the nod. Seth Lugo could start on short rest after throwing 72 pitches in three innings in his start against the Rockies on Wednesday.

“We’re going to see when guys come in and play catch,” Callaway said. “Our bullpen has obviously thrown some innings and we’re going to see how everybody’s feeling when they come in tomorrow and make that decision then.”

Vargas has struggled after signing a two-year, $16-million contract in February after an 18-win season with the Royals last year. He is 2-6 with an 8.60 ERA, a 1.83 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 37 2⁄3 innings. Vargas has yet to pitch more than five innings in any of his nine starts this season and allowed seven runs in 2 1⁄3 innings in Colorado on Tuesday.

Vargas joins Noah Syndergaard, who is trying to come back from a strained ligament in his right index finger. Rafael Montero is out for the season with a torn UCL and AJ Ramos is out for the season with a torn labrum. Outfielders Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Juan Lagares also are on the disabled list.

After losing their fifth straight game Saturday, the Mets have dropped to a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 31-43. They have gone 20-42 since an 11-1 start.

“These guys come to play every day and we’re in every game,” Callaway said. “We were in this game until right at the very end, so everybody’s focused on doing whatever they can to get the wins and they’re just not coming.”