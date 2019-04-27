Jessica Clark scores winner for Rams

Farmingdale State (17-15, 14-2 Skyline) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Mount Saint Mary, 3-2, in Game 1 of a Skyline Conference softball doubleheader Saturday. Jessica Clark, who had an RBI single for the Rams’ first run of the inning, scored the winning run on a groundout by Julianna Prescia. Jessica Lombardo had an RBI double to tie the score at 2. The Rams lost Game 2, 8-3.

Adelphi sweeps: Ally Muller tossed a five-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts in an 8-0 Game 1 win for Adelphi (30-17, 20-6 NE10) over Le Moyne. Adelphi won Game 2, 4-1.

LIU Post sweeps: Abby Fortin went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in an 8-0 Game 1 five-inning win for LIU Post (42-8, 20-2 ECC) over Molloy (17-32, 7-15). LIU Post won Game 2, 6-5, on a two-run homer from Julia Seader in the fifth inning for the final runs.

St. Joseph’s sweeps: Lindsay Ness went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Jenna DeFina went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in an 8-1 Game 1 win for St. Joseph’s (19-13, 13-3 Skyline) over SUNY Purchase. St. Joseph’s won Game 2, 9-0.

NYIT comes back, splits: NYIT (17-22, 9-13 ECC) scored six runs in the seventh inning to tie the score at 6, then four runs in the eighth inning for a 10-6 Game 1 win over Mercy. Sydney Kratzert had a two-run single in the seventh inning to tie the score at 6 for NYIT. Lizul Portugal had an RBI double in the eighth. NYIT lost Game 2, 8-6.

Hofstra splits: Kristin Hallam went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead Hofstra (20-24, 7-10 CAA) to a 12-4 Game 1 win over UNCW. Hofstra lost Game 2, 6-1.

BASEBALL

Farmingdale State sweeps: Steven Burke tossed 7 1⁄3 shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in a Game 1 win for Farmingdale State (29-7, 17-1 Skyline). The Rams won Game 2, 6-2.

Adelphi sweeps: Michael Cattani went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Brandon Warick went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in an 8-5 Game 1 win for Adelphi (31-5, 18-1 NE10) over New Haven. Adelphi won Game 2, 11-4.

Molloy sweeps: Molloy (13-24, 10-12 ECC) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Jake Saltzman’s three-run double, in an 18-9 Game 1 win over Bridgeport. Molloy won Game 2, 11-6.

NYIT and LIU Post split: EJ Cumbo went 3-for-5 with a two-run single in the fourth to give NYIT (27-10, 17-4 ECC) a 6-4 win in Game 1. LIU Post (28-13, 19-3) won Game 2, 4-2.

Stony Brook 11, UMBC 3: Michael Wilson went 3-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored in Game 1 for Stony Brook (23-14, 12-5 Am East).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Farmingdale State 16, SUNY Old Westbury 5: Courtney Gendels had five goals and two assists and Jessica Spina added three goals and three assists for Farmingdale State (7-10, 6-1 Skyline).

LIU Post 16, Roberts Wesleyan 6: Alyssa Mallery scored five goals and Brianna Feldman added four and two assists to lead LIU Post (14-3, 7-1 ECC). The Pioneers captured a share of the conference title.

Molloy 15, Bridgeport 10: Casie Caiazza had four goals and two assists and Ali Pfeifer added two goals and five assists to lead Molloy (11-6, 5-3 ECC).

NYIT 17, St. Thomas Aquinas 5: The Bears (13-4, 7-1) secured a share of the East Coast conference league title, the first in the program’s three years of existence, sparked by Shannon Donovan’s seven goals.

Adelphi 19, American International 1: Alison Johnson had a goal and six assists for Adelphi (15-2, 12-1 NE10).

MEN’S LACROSSE

Farmingdale State 19, Mount St. Vincent 6: Jake Satterley scored five goals to lead Farmingdale State (11-4, 5-1 Skyline).

Molloy 19, District of Columbia 10: Kevin Pastier had five goals and Justin English added a goal, 13 ground balls and won 18-of-25 on faceoffs, to lead Molloy (7-8, 3-3 ECC).

NYIT 11, Roberts Wesleyan 2: Joseph Duchnowski scored three goals to lead NYIT (5-12, 3-3 ECC).

USMMA 19, Purchase 6: Jack Renard had five goals to lead

USMMA (10-4, 5-1 Skyline).