The Jets have a problem.

Finally!

For a team that has had precious little to celebrate at the quarterback position, there are suddenly some promising alternatives as they take their next steps toward the start of the regular season.

And maybe the answer they’ve been waiting for all these years.

There is Josh McCown, the 39-year-old veteran who comes off one of his best years and offers the kind of mentorship that would benefit any team.

There is Teddy Bridgewater, the 25-year-old former first-round pick who has missed nearly two years because of a knee injury but looked splendid in his first extensive live action Friday night.

And then there is Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick out of USC who came to the Jets because of general manager Mike Maccagnan’s bold move up the draft board in April.

When’s the last time you can list that many collective assets in the same quarterback room on one Jets’ team?

The problem: How to come to a decision about which quarterback goes into the season as the starter.

The best-case scenario: Darnold makes it a moot point.

So far, so good.

The 21-year-old rookie looked in command in his first NFL preseason game appearance, going 9-for-11 for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first half and 13-for-18 overall in a 17-0 win over the Falcons. He got the Jets in and out of the huddle with ease – not an easy task for a rookie quarterback – and he saw the field exceedingly well, making the right reads and finding the open receiver with relative ease.

One major caveat: He was playing with and against second- and third-stringers, and the game plans on defense are completely vanilla in the preseason. Teams aren’t inclined to give away any hints of their true game plans at this point, so the degree of difficulty once the regular season starts becomes infinitely higher once the games count.

Even so, you had to come away impressed with Darnold, arguably the most impressive and complete quarterback prospect coming into this year’s draft. Since ending a three-day holdout last week, he has looked better in practice each day, and the results showed when he took the field with 8:41 to play in the second quarter.

He walked onto the field to applause from a Jets’ fan base starved for quality quarterback play and looked entirely at ease. After his first drive, on which he threw for a first down and alertly scrambled for a 5-yard gain, he led the Jets on a 64-yard scoring drive. He rattled off four straight completions to go from the Jets’ 36-yard line to the Falcons’ 38. After an 18-yard completion to his left to Clive Walford got the Jets to the 15, Darnold eventually hit tight end Charles Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown pass, threading the ball in front of a defender just over the goal line to his right.

Darnold’s impressive play came after Bridgewater picked up right where he left off before suffering a devastating knee injury in 2016. The former Vikings’ first-round pick went 7-for-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown.

It is still early to make any final decisions about how the quarterback depth chart shakes out, but the fact that coach Todd Bowles has this many legitimately good options is a testament to the quality depth the Jets now enjoy. Not only does it afford them good alternatives once the regular season starts, but it also opens the door to a potential trade of Bridgewater. Maccagnan gave up plenty of draft capital to move up to get Darnold, so getting some back from a team that might be desperate for quarterback help is certainly a viable possibility.

Darnold’s rapid development makes that an even better opportunity, particularly if he looks ready to start right away, or even if the Jets want to bring him along a bit slower and have either Bridgewater or McCown start off as No. 1. Either way, there’s no rush. Let the situation play out over the coming weeks, and the answers will likely become obvious.

Darnold certainly did his part Friday to make the case for giving him the job sooner rather than later.