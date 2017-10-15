HOUSTON — In his baseball life, Joe Girardi has celebrated his birthday while his teams have been participating in the playoffs and while they haven’t.
He much prefers it this way.
“The significance is we’re playing during my birthday, that I’m not home,” said Girardi, who turned 53 Saturday. “To me, that’s what stands out. I remember having, as a player, playing in October and sometimes it [coming] on an off day, which was nice. Doesn’t happen to be [this year], and that’s OK. I’m happy that we’re still playing, so that’s a good birthday present.”
Girardi, speaking a few hours before Game 2, said he had not yet received any presents.
“I’ll see my family tomorrow,’’ he said, “so I’m sure they’ve got something to try and get me to dress nicer or nicer shoes, that sort of thing.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.