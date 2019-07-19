CYCLING

Alaphilippe wins first time trial

Inspired by his yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe held off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time trial stage of this Tour de France on Friday, a shock victory to raise French hopes that he could go all the way in yellow to Paris next week.

Cheered on by boisterous crowds hammering on roadside barriers, Alaphilippe sprang a surprise in his margin of victory on the tricky, hilly, turn-filled loop south of Pau. Having previously predicted that he’d lose time to Thomas, an expert in the race against the clock, Alaphilippe stunned even himself by emphatically relegating the Welshman into second place, 14 seconds slower.

His second stage victory of this Tour — he also was victorious on Stage 3 — came 100 years to the day since the jersey was first awarded to a rider, on July 19, 1919, to Frenchman Eugene Christophe.

GOLF

Herman takes lead

Jim Herman shot his second straight 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

President Donald Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman had a one-stroke lead over Bill Haas at rain-softened Keene Trace in Nicholaville, Kentucky.

Haas followed his opening 65 with a 66. He made a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth, his 17th hole.

Clanton-Suwannapura take lead

Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play Friday to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event.

Clanton and Suwannapura birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine and played the last five holes in 2 under, making three birdies and a bogey. They had a 16-under 194 total at Midland Country Club, with a best-ball round left Saturday.

Suwannapura, from Thailand, won the Marathon Classic last year for her lone LPGA Tour title. Clanton is winless on the tour.

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 11 under with Simin Feng-Ruixin Liu (67), Na Yeon Choi-Jenny Shin (67) and Paula Creamer-Morgan Pressel (69).