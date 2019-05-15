NFL

Hunt to Browns: ‘You can trust me’

Once he found the courage, Kareem Hunt watched the infamous video of him shoving a woman and then kicking her while she was on the ground.

Like millions of others, he was disturbed.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it’s pretty bad. That’s not me,’ ” he said, recalling his reaction. “I didn’t really watch the video for a long, long time.”

Hunt swears he’s since changed.

Given a second chance by his hometown team and the NFL, Hunt spoke Wednesday for the first time since being signed in February by the Browns, who are hoping the 23-year-old has learned from his mistakes and can outrun his violent past.

Hunt was released in December by Kansas City just days after a surveillance video showed him physically abusing a woman during an argument in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February 2018. He wasn’t forthcoming to the Chiefs about what transpired and paid the price.

But Browns general manager John Dorsey, who drafted him in 2017 while GM with the Chiefs, decided Hunt deserved a shot at redemption.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m just taking it very seriously,” Hunt said. “Like day by day, I’m just making the best decisions at the time and place. And doing everything I can and prevent something like that from happening again.”

WNBA

Deloitte CEO Engelbert new commissioner

The WNBA has a new leader with a new title.

The league hired Cathy Engelbert as commissioner on Wednesday. The previous four leaders of the WNBA had been known as president.

“Commissioner, first of all, honored and humbled to have that title. And it comes with awesome responsibility . . . just really humbled,” Engelbert said.

Since 2015, Engelbert has been CEO of Deloitte US, an accounting organization that works with Fortune 500 companies. She was the first woman to hold that job.

“With Cathy’s hiring, we wanted to signal to the broadest possible audience that the WNBA is a major league and that she has the same status as the heads of other U.S.-based sports leagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

She replaces Lisa Borders, who stepped down in October. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum has been the interim president since Borders left.

“It is an absolute privilege to be joining the WNBA at such an exciting and important time in its history,” Engelbert said. “I see tremendous opportunity to bolster visibility for the sport of women’s basketball, empower the players and enhance fan engagement. I look forward to using my business expertise and passion for basketball to promote women in the game and beyond, and to working with the teams and world-class athletes to help grow this league into a thriving business.”

Engelbert will start on July 17 once her term as CEO of Deloitte concludes. Tatum will still be in charge of the league until Engelbert takes over.

Engelbert played college basketball at Lehigh under current Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw. She was also on the school’s lacrosse team, serving as captain of both programs.

HOCKEY

Kane leads United States’ victory

Patrick Kane scored a goal and had two assists to become the United States’ all-time leading scorer at the world hockey championship in 6-3 win over Britain on Wednesday in Kosice, Slovakia.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympian finished the game with 36 points, surpassing the 33 points U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Johnson had at the world championships. Johnson led the Americans with 11 goals when they won Olympic gold in 1980.

“It’s special when you think of all the great American players, all the kids that grow up in the USA, dreaming of playing hockey, dreaming of playing for their country,” Kane said. “I’ve really enjoyed this tournament. This is my third time over here. It would be really nice to win it more than anything. The personal achievements and accolades are pretty nice, too.”

The Americans won bronze last year at the world championship in Denmark, where Kane had a tournament-high 20 points and was named MVP. Kane’s first appeared at the world championship in 2008, when the U.S. was eliminated in the quarterfinals with a loss to Finland.

Kane has helped the U.S. win three straight games in Group A since opening with a loss to the host Slovaks. The Americans have preliminary-round games remaining against Denmark, Germany and Canada.

Switzerland stayed undefeated in Group B as Andreas Ambuhl scored twice in a 4-1 win over Norway. The Swiss will likely be tested as they close the preliminary round against Sweden, Russia and the Czech Republic.