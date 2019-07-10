NBA

Leonard, George officially are Clippers

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are now officially with the Los Angeles Clippers, moves that bring both of them back to their native Southern California.

It might not be forever: Both can become free agents now in only two years.

The Clippers completed their blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, acquiring George for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks — along with the chance to swap draft places in two other years.

“Paul George is one of the greatest two-way players in our game,” Clippers president Lawrence Frank said. “He is both an elite scorer and a relentless defender whose versatility elevates any team. When you have the opportunity to acquire a contributor of his caliber, you do what it takes to bring him home.”

George can become a free agent again in 2021 if he chooses to exercise that option, and Leonard will be in the same situation as well. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the deal Leonard signed Wednesday is a three-year max that could be worth nearly $110 million, though the third season is at Leonard’s option.

The Athletic first reported the three-year term and option provision in Leonard’s deal. When Leonard decided that he was leaving Toronto for the Clippers last week, he and the team had talked about a four-year max worth $141 million — but this move, which would make Leonard a free agent after his 10th season, gives him the maximum amounts of flexibility and future earning power.

The Clippers surrendered their first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026, plus sent ones for 2021 and 2023 that were obtained through Miami, to Oklahoma City to complete the George trade. Oklahoma City also has the right to swap first-round picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers completed the signings of forwards Tobias Harris (who ended last season with Philly) and now-former Boston Celtics standout Al Horford. Both of those deals were agreed upon last week.

CYCLING

Sagan takes fifth stage of Tour de France

Peter Sagan of Slovakia silenced his critics and won the fifth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 175.5-kilometer (109-mile) trek through the green forests and hills of western France’s Vosges massif.

Sagan, the dominant sprinter in recent years, arrived at the Tour in the wake of a disappointing season. He said he was slowed by illness earlier this year but recovered in time to prepare for the Tour as planned.

Alaphilippe finished in the main pack alongside other main contenders including defending champion Geraint Thomas, with no change at the top of the overall standings.

LACROSSE

Pannell among six Lizards picked

Six Lizards have been selected to play in the 2019 All-Star Game this month, Major League Lacrosse announced on Wednesday.

Attackers Rob Pannell (Smithtown) and Dylan Molloy (St. Anthony’s), midfielder Kevin Crowley (Stony Brook), defenders Jack Carrigan (Rockville Centre) and Ben Randall and faceoff specialist Greg Puskuldjian (Adelphi) will compete in the game July 27 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.