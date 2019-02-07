TENNIS

Anderson withdraws from NY Open

Frances Tiafoe, who advanced to last month’s Australian Open quarterfinals before losing to Rafael Nadal, has been added to the field for the New York Open, which begins Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, the tournament announced on Thursday afternoon.

Defending New York Open champion Kevin Anderson, ranked fifth in the ATP world rankings, has withdrawn from the event because of an elbow injury suffered during the Australian Open, the tournament announced.

Tiafoe, ranked No. 30 in the world, joins a field of top American players in the New York Open, including John Isner (No. 9 in the world) , Steve Johnson (No. 35) and Sam Querrey (No. 48). Tiafoe played in last year’s New York Open, losing to Anderson in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur was also forced to pull out of the New York Open because of an injury, the tournament announced. — MIKE ROSE

HORSE RACING

Saratoga to open two weeks early

The New York Racing Association announced its Saratoga meeting will open Thursday, July 11, about two weeks earlier than usual, to accommodate potential construction of the Islanders’ arena at Belmont Park.

Belmont’s 48-day spring/summer meet will end July 7. After opening weekend, Saratoga will race five days a week, not the usual six, with Mondays and Tuesdays dark. It will run 40 programs for the 10th consecutive year and close again on Labor Day. — Ed McNamara

NBA

LeBron, Giannis pick All-Star teams

LeBron James finally has Anthony Davis as a teammate.

For one game.

His Los Angeles Lakers were unable to swing a deal for Davis, but James drafted the New Orleans Pelicans star on Thursday when he and fellow captain Giannis Antetokounmpo sat down to choose their teams for the Feb. 17 All-Star Game in Charlotte.

James chose Golden State’s Kevin Durant with the No. 1 overall pick, as he did last year in the All-Star draft, to be one of his starters. They’ll be joined in the Team LeBron starting five by Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Houston’s James Harden. Team Giannis, in addition to Antetokounmpo, will start Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Charlotte hometown favorite Kemba Walker.

MLB

Pence, Rangers agree

Hunter Pence has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Texas Rangers and will attend major league spring training.

Pence, 35, dealt with a thumb injury early last season, when he played 97 games for San Francisco. He hit .226 with four homers and 24 RBIs, all career lows.