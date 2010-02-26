Kim's stunning performance is gold-plated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Kim Yu-Na couldn't catch her breath. Perfectly fitting after the figure skating champion left the fans, the competition, the entire Olympics gasping at her brilliance.

Her country practically demanded the gold medal and "Queen Yu-Na" delivered royally.

With one of the best performances of all time, the South Korean soared to gold late Thursday night with an astounding 228.56 points, shattering her previous world record by more than 18 points. It was South Korea's first medal at the Winter Olympics in a sport other than speedskating, and set off wild celebrations from Seoul to Pyeongchang.

"Truly I still can't believe that I did what I wanted to do at the Olympics," Kim said. "I have been dreaming about this moment and can't believe that this is not a dream anymore."

Believe it. Nobody else even came close.

Not main rival Mao Asada of Japan, who finished 23.06 points behind despite landing two triple axels. Asada looked stone-faced when presented her silver medal, perhaps overwhelmed by the gap between her and Kim.

But not Canadian Joannie Rochette, whose courageous performance four days after her mother's death earned her the bronze - and everlasting admiration.

"I just went out there and did what my mother would have wanted me to do," Rochette said. "When I get all those messages, I realize how much people are inspired by this."

The Americans, meanwhile, failed to medal for only the second time since 1952. Mirai Nagasu, 16, was fourth after a strong free skate, and U.S. champion Rachael Flatt dropped down two spots to seventh.