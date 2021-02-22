KNICKS

Tickets: Season-ticket holders get first priority, then the general public. Fans can purchase up to four tickets, ranging from $50 to $380 at nyknicks.com. Private suites also are available. Only digital tickets will be accepted and must be displayed via the MSG Venue app.

Capacity: Approximately 2,000.

Where are the seats?: Seating will be located in various sections throughout the upper and lower bowls of Madison Square Garden.

Testing: Fans must provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of game day. Fans also must pass a health survey, which will be available on the MSG Venue App 12 hours before the game and should be completed before arrival.

Entry: Doors open 90 minutes before the game, with specific entrances based on seat location (see ticket). There will be temperature checks.

Inside the arena: Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. Cashless in-venue food purchases are allowed, but you must eat at your seat only.

Available games so far:

Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. Golden State

Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. Sacramento

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Indiana

Thursday, March 4 vs. Detroit