The New York Riptide signed veteran defenseman Dan MacRae to a two-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

MacRae was selected by the Riptide in the fourth round of the National Lacrosse League expansion draft last week.

“From my time in New York during college, I know it’s a hotbed for lacrosse and I am excited to get going and play in front of the passionate New York and Long Island fans,” MacRae said in a statement.

MacRae's New York ties stem from his college playing career at Rochester Institute of Technology. He was the Calgary Roughnecks' first-round draft pick in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the team, playing 145 games and recording 100 points. MacRae was the team captain for the Roughnecks' 2018-19 NLL championship team.

The Riptide will play their 2019-20 NLL home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum beginning in December.