Hofstra men fall to Princeton, 17-14

The Hofstra men's lacrosse team got itself into a shootout with Princeton Saturday, and the Pride was shot down in the season opener for both teams.

Chris McBride scored four goals and Jeff Froccaro added three in the second half to lead host No. 9 Princeton over 11th-ranked Hofstra, 17-14.

Rob Engelke added a goal and four assists for the Tigers. Froccaro's unassisted goal with 5:16 left in the third quarter put Princeton up 11-10, and it did not relinquish the lead.

Junior Jamie Lincoln, a transfer from the University of Denver, had four goals and an assist in his debut for Hofstra. Sophomore Mike DeNapoli scored the first three goals of his college career and Stephen Bentz and Jay Card each had two goals and two assists for the Pride.

Hofstra rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the second quarter, tied the score at 9 on Lincoln's third goal and took a 10-9 lead when Dan Stein, off an assist from DeNapoli, scored with 10:06 left in the third quarter.

But McBride scored 1:14 later to tie the score for the Tigers, and back-to-back goals from Froccaro and Tyler Moni gave them a cushion.

Hofstra outshot Princeton 41-29, but goalie Tyler Fiorito's eight second-half saves (six in the fourth quarter) kept the Pride at bay.

Hofstra hosts Brown at 1 p.m. Saturday.