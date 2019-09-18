For the New York Lizards' "Salute to Heroes Night" on Saturday, the team will honor members of the military and first responders with a special set of uniforms for a game against the Atlanta Blaze. The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium, will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will feature a halftime ceremony honoring local service members and first responders.

Lizards players Rob Pannell, Austin Kaut, Dylan Molloy and Kevin Crowley show off the team's special uniforms honoring military and first responders on the field of Shuart Stadium at Hofstra.