The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the future of Nassau Coliseum in flux. But a second team besides the Islanders is confident it will play its next season in the venerable barn.

The New York Riptide of the National Lacrosse League announced on Wednesday the franchise’s second season would begin in April with the goal of playing home games at the Coliseum.

"We’re talking with the Coliseum, we’re working with anybody over there that we can," said Rich Lisk, the executive vice president of GF Sports, which runs the Riptide. "We’ve stayed in constant contact with everybody. We’re waiting for things to play out. But we want to play there."

Florida-based developer Nick Mastroianni II has assumed the Coliseum’s lease after Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim announced in June it was shutting the building.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello also said on Sept. 29 the team would "definitely be playing" at the Coliseum next season – the NHL has not announced a starting date though it is targeting Jan. 1 – before moving to UBS Arena at Belmont Park for 2021-22.

The Islanders do have a signed lease, but Mastroianni still must bring a "plan for sustained operations at the Coliseum," to the county. That is due next month, and Mastroianni is expected to attempt to renegotiate the terms of the lease at that time.

Mastroianni also must still choose a long-term operator for the arena, another financial hurdle for all parties involved.

Lisk said he has not been in touch with Mastroianni but instead has kept in close contact with local politicians.

Mastroianni called the Riptide’s optimism "great news."

"We are all looking forward to activating the Coliseum as soon as the State allows for gatherings that would enable these events to take place," Mastroianni told Newsday via text message. "I think everyone is looking forward to some normalcy in the world and sporting events are always great events for families and friends."

Lisk said the NLL is targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to start its 18-game schedule. A source said, if that timeline is possible, the Riptide’s season-opener would be at the Coliseum on April 10.

The Riptide went 1-12 in their inaugural season before the pandemic forced the 13-team league to halt play. They are hoping to sign a multi-year deal with the Coliseum.

"I’ve talked to the owners about their long-term vision and their long-term vision is to be a team for Long Island and play at the Coliseum," Lisk said. "That’s never changed."

Lisk added the Riptide are hoping guidelines will allow for fans to be in the Coliseum when play starts.

"If it’s 25% [capacity], it’s 25%," Lisk said. "We’re very conscious of what’s going on in the world and on Long Island and we will follow what everybody says."

Lisk was previously the general manager of the NLL’s New England Black Wolves – he was the GM of the year in 2016 – and also has been an executive in the Arena Football League and East Coast Hockey League.

He has hired Jim Veltman, who won eight NLL championships as a player, as the Riptide’s new GM. Dan Ladouceur, who won five NLL titles in his playing career, is the new coach.

With Jim Baumbach