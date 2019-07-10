Six New York Lizards players have been selected to play in the 2019 All-Star Game this month, Major League Lacrosse announced on Wednesday.

Attackers Rob Pannell and Dylan Molloy, midfielder Kevin Crowley, defenders Jack Carrigan and Ben Randall and faceoff specialist Greg Puskuldjian will compete in the game July 27 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We’re thrilled to have six of our amazing team members chosen for this annual honor,” Lizards CEO Jeffrey Rudnick said in a statement released by the team. “We are looking forward to seeing them each make important contributions on the field in one of the most exciting lacrosse games that is played each season.”

Pannell, a Smithtown native in his seventh year with the team, is fourth in MLL in scoring with 24 points on 11 goals and 13 assists. The longtime star has also racked up 15 ground balls in six games. Molloy, a St. Anthony’s grad, has showcased his own offensive firepower, scoring 11 goals and dishing out three assists in his first year with the Lizards.

Crowley is a strong presence on both sides of the field, with six goals and five assists, as well as 10 ground balls. The Stony Brook alum is also in his first season with the Lizards after previously playing with Charlotte, Chesapeake and Florida.

On the defensive side, Carrigan, a Rockville Centre native, boasts 15 ground balls, while Randall has added 14 ground balls. Puskuldjian, who graduated from Adelphi and grew up in Glen Head, leads MLL at the faceoff ‘X,’ winning 60.5 percent in five games.