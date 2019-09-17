The New York Riptide, the newest team in the National Lacrosse League, unveiled its home and away uniforms for their inaugural season on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

