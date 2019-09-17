TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsLacrosse

New York Riptide unveil jerseys for inaugural season in NLL

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The New York Riptide, the newest team in the National Lacrosse League, unveiled its home and away uniforms for their inaugural season on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off
Photo Credit: Richard Freeda

New York Riptide forward Connor Kelly shows off the team's new uniforms on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is helped off the Jets' Siemian out for year, but Darnold eyes return
Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skates during training camp LI's Fox 'pretty excited' for first preseason game
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones talks to quarterback Eli Glauber: Time was right for Giants to change QBs
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants looks Jones replaces Manning as Giants starting QB
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Curran: Probe Floral Park use of police helicopter
Jets strong safety Jamal Adams looks on before Benching doesn't sit well with Jets' Adams 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search