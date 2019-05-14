New York Riptide launch junior team

The New York Riptide is launching a youth lacrosse program, known as the Junior Riptide, for players in the New York metropolitan area, the new NLL team announced Monday.

“We are excited to launch the Junior Riptide program and allow youth lacrosse players throughout the New York metropolitan area an opportunity to increase their skills and compete against the other NLL junior lacrosse teams,” Riptide head coach and general manager Regy Thorpe said in a statement. “As an organization we are committed to helping grow the game of lacrosse at all levels, and this program is just the beginning of our grassroots initiatives.”

The travel box lacrosse team will hold tryouts on Long Island and in Mount Olive, New Jersey in June with training camp set to begin in mid-July. The team will compete in the Junior National Lacrosse League Tournament from Aug. 23-25 in Ontario, Canada.

Interested players can register for tryouts here.

New York tryouts

Thursday, June 6 and Thursday, June 13 at Bethpage Multi-Sport in Bethpage

Peewee (born in 2006 and 2007): 7-8:15 p.m. (Floor 2)

Bantam (born in 2004 and 2005): 5-6:30 p.m. (Floor 1)

Midget (born in 2002 and 2003): 6:30-8 p.m. (Floor 1)

New Jersey tryouts

Monday, June 3 and Monday, June 10 at Centercourt Mt. Olive in Mt. Olive, New Jersey

Peewee (born in 2006 and 2007): 5-6:30 p.m.

Bantam (born in 2004 and 2005): 6:30-8 p.m.

Midget (born in 2002 and 2003): 8-9:30 p.m.

Note: Players must attend both dates.