The new New York team now has a name.

It’s the New York Riptide, Long Island’s expansion franchise set for a December debut in the National Lacrosse League. The team’s name and its logo were unveiled before the New York Open tennis final Sunday at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum where the Riptide will play.

“I like it because it sort of signifies Long Island for me,” said Gary Fuhrman, the managing partner at GF Capital and a board member of GF Sports, the company that was awarded the franchise in December. “I think it’s a very strong name. Just very relevant, powerful.”

The logo features the name and a lacrosse stick in a swirl of water. The team had solicited name suggestions and received “hundreds of them,” according to Fuhrman. Then the list got narrowed. Then the team surveyed the fans again.

“The fans chose it,” Fuhrman said.

Fuhrman called box lacrosse “super exciting.” He said the Riptide will be “an affordable ticket.” He hopes this hotbed location for the sport will also help the team draw.

“I think that’s part of it, the fact that Long Island is synonymous with lacrosse,” Fuhrman said. “We had a choice to bring it anywhere in New York and we chose Long Island. The whole community has been behind it, from the coaches to the kids to small businesses.”

Head coach and GM Regy Thorpe said he now has to solidify his coaching and scouting staffs. He’s also scouting.

"If done the right way with an expansion entry,” Thorpe said, “you can put a good product on the field right away.”

There used to be an NLL franchise at the Coliseum. The New York Saints lasted from 1989 through 2003.

“That was a long time ago,” said Thorpe, a former NLL player who sees a good reason why this attempt can succeed. “The GF Capital group is a really passionate, strong group behind it.

“(We) really want to be centered around the community. We love the way the Islanders’ fans are so passionate about the Islanders in the Coliseum. It’s been awesome. We want to maybe try to mimic that and create that fan-community support that they have to really energize us.”

Butch Goring, the former Islanders player and coach and current broadcaster, has lived in Oyster Bay since 2011 and also thinks lacrosse can work at the Coliseum.

“There’s just a tremendous interest,” Goring said. “I think lacrosse has had a lot more exposure over the last 10 to 15 years than before. So, yes, I think they’ll gain tremendous support. It’s a lot like hockey. It’s a very physical game . . . Long Island has very passionate fans and they love their sports.”