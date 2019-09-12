The New York Riptide will open their inaugural season on the road against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday, Dec. 7, the new NLL lacrosse team announced Thursday.

The team will play three road games before playing in its home opener at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum against the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday, Dec. 28.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the New York Riptide, the NLL and the growth of the sport of lacrosse," Riptide head coach and general manager Regy Thorpe said in a statement. "New York has some of the most avid and passionate lacrosse fans and we plan to leave it all out on the field for them during the Riptide's inaugural season. We can’t wait to get started."

The Riptide have the No. 1 pick in the NLL entry draft on Tuesday at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.

Full 2019 schedule

Note: All times Eastern. Home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum are in bold.

Dec. 7 at Halifax Thunderbirds, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Vancouver Warriors, 10 p.m.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dec. 27 at New England Black Wolves, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 vs. Saskatchewan Rush, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 vs. Philadelphia Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. San Diego Seals, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Calgary Roughnecks, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. New England Black Wolves, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.

March 7 vs. Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

March 15 at Philadelphia Wings, 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Colorado Mammoth, 7:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Toronto Rock, 3 p.m.

April 11 vs. New England Black Wolves, 7:30 p.m.

April 18 at Buffalo Bandits, 7 p.m.