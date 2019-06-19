MSG Networks to carry 10 Lizards games

MSG Networks will televise 10 New York Lizards games this summer, starting with the team's Major League Lacrosse game against the Dallas Rattlers on June 29 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium.

The three-time champion Lizards are led by first-year coach BJ O'Hara and by 2018 MLL MVP Rob Pannell, who played for Smithtown West High School and later Cornell.

Here is the complete schedule of Lizards games on MSG:

Saturday, June 29: vs. Dallas Rattlers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: at Atlanta Blaze, 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 11: vs. Boston Cannons, 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: at Chesapeake Bayhawks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: at Chesapeake Bayhawks, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, Aug. 4: vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10: at Dallas Rattlers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: vs. Atlanta Blaze, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: at Denver Outlaws, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Dallas Rattlers, 8 p.m.