MSG Networks to carry 10 Lizards games

A five-point night from Rob Pannell was not enough as the Lizards lost to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, 16-14, at Stuart Stadium on Saturday. Pannell tallied three goals and two assists while Justin Reh, Nick Aponte and Gregory Puskuldjian each scored two goals. Between the pipes, Austin Kaut made 12 saves for the Lizards who dropped to 0-3 at Hofstra University's James M. Shuart Stadium.  (Credit: New York Lizards)

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
MSG Networks will televise 10 New York Lizards games this summer, starting with the team's Major League Lacrosse game against the Dallas Rattlers on June 29 at Hofstra's Shuart Stadium.

The three-time champion Lizards are led by first-year coach BJ O'Hara and by 2018 MLL MVP Rob Pannell, who played for Smithtown West High School and later Cornell.

Here is the complete schedule of Lizards games on MSG:

Saturday, June 29: vs. Dallas Rattlers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: at Atlanta Blaze, 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 11: vs. Boston Cannons, 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: at Chesapeake Bayhawks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: at Chesapeake Bayhawks, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: vs. Chesapeake Bayhawks, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10: at Dallas Rattlers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: vs. Atlanta Blaze, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: at Denver Outlaws, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Dallas Rattlers, 8 p.m.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

