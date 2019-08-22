The New York Riptide has signed six additional free agents, including Rockville Centre native Matt Kavanagh, to one-year deals ahead of the team's inaugural season.

The team is expected to officially announce the signings Thursday.

Kavanagh, a forward, is joined by transition player Ryan Hotaling, forwards Zach Herreweyers and Kurtis Woodland and defensemen Scott Johnston and Brier Jonathan.

“We are excited to have these players join us as we continue to build a roster filled with gritty, passionate players that will embody New York and Long Island pride on and off the field for the Riptide’s inaugural season,” Riptide head coach and general manager Regy Thorpe said in a statement.

Kavanagh, a Newsday All-Long Island first-team selection as a senior at Chaminade in 2011, was a four-time All-American at Notre Dame and currently plays for the Premier Lacrosse League's Redwoods. In eight games with the Redwoods this season, Kavanagh has 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points.

The Riptide, along with the Rochester Knighthawks, began filling out its roster during July's 11-round expansion draft, where they selected another Long Islander in Rononkoma native and Connetquot product Kieran McArdle in the sixth round.

The team has the No. 1 overall pick in the NLL entry draft on Sept. 17 at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia. The NLL season begins in December, and the Riptide will play its home games at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.