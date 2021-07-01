Professional outdoor lacrosse makes its return to Long Island this weekend when the Premier Lacrosse League brings its tour-based model into Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium for five games, beginning Friday night and continuing Saturday and Sunday.

It will be the first time the outdoor pro game has been played on Long Island since the New York Lizards of Major League Lacrosse last played at Hofstra in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused MLL to play a condensed 2020 season over a two-week period last summer in a bubble in Maryland. Then in December, MLL merged with PLL, with the two leagues continuing under the PLL name and model. One MLL team, the Boston Cannons, joined the new league.

The PLL coming to Long Island, to some the heart of the sport, means a homecoming for many of the league’s players, including Will Manny and Rob Pannell, who are from Massapequa and Smithtown, respectively, and who both played for the Lizards in their pro career.

"That’s where my career began, in the front yard with my dad, him using a baseball mitt and me having a catch, and then going to St. Anthony’s and having success there,’’ Manny said when asked about returning to Long Island. "I’m just really excited to play in front of my family, my grandparents, and just, everybody that’s supported me the past 29 years.’’

Manny’s family will get to see him play two games. Archers, the only undefeated team (3-0) so far this season, will play Chrome (1-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m., and then will face the league’s two-time defending champion Whipsnakes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Pannell, the winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy as the best player in college lacrosse in 2013 at Cornell, joined the PLL in 2020 and played for Atlas. He was traded to Redwoods LC this season and enters the weekend as the league's leading scorer with 16 points, on nine one-point goals and seven assists.

"A lot of guys in the league have a lot of great memories in [Shuart] Stadium, and for me, in particular, that was home and my favorite place to play on Long Island, playing there for seven years with the Lizards,’’ Pannell said. "To have the PLL come back where some of the MLL teams used to play, I think it’s amazing, and it’s an opportunity for Long Island to show their love for lacrosse, to come out and support the PLL, and watch the greatest lacrosse that there is.’’

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Redwoods (2-2) plays Waterdogs (2-2) Saturday at noon in the first game of a doubleheader that sees the rebranded Cannons LC (1-3) against 1-3 Chaos, scheduled for 3 p.m. The Cannons feature attackman Lyle Thompson, who joined PLL this season and is widely regarded as the best lacrosse player in the world, and midfielder Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the PLL and a former Lizard.

Rabil and Thompson are tied for third in scoring in the league with 13 points each. Thompson has 10 one-point goals and three assists, while Rabil has nine one-point goals, one two-point goal, and two assists. Rabil also is on the verge of becoming professional outdoor lacrosse’s all-time leading scorer. He enters the weekend with 641 points in his 14-year career, two points behind leader John Grant Jr.

Sunday’s schedule sees Chrome vs. Atlas (2-2) in the second game of the doubleheader.