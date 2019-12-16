TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
SEARCH
35° Good Evening
SportsLacrosse

Pro lacrosse game set for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

By The Associated Press By BERNIE WILSON (AP Sports Writer)
Print

SAN DIEGO - (AP) -- The San Diego Seals indoor lacrosse team will play the Vancouver Warriors on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 22.

The “Rumble on the Runway" will be the first regular-season professional sporting event on an active Marine base and the second ever on an active military base. The Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 at Fort Bragg on July 3, 2016.

“San Diego is one of the largest and proudest military cities in the United States. We have over 11,000 Marines, sailors and civilians who live and work aboard this base and we take and relish every opportunity we have to open our doors and collaborate with organizations that live within the community," base spokesman Capt. Matthew Gregory said Monday.

The Seals are owned by Joseph Tsai, who also owns the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. The Seals play in the National Lacrosse League.

The team will build a temporary open-air arena seating between 4,000 and 4,500 to accommodate season ticket holders, active duty military, reservists and retired military personnel.

“With more than 100,000 active-duty military personnel calling San Diego home, we are forever grateful for their commitment to protecting our freedom, this city and this great country,” Seals President Steve Govett said. “This game, and the events surrounding it, are a way for us to say ‘thank you' to them and their families for their service.”

San Diego was the site of the first college basketball game on an active aircraft carrier, when No. 1 North Carolina beat Michigan State 67-55 on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson at North Island Naval Air Station on Nov. 11, 2011. President Barack Obama watched from courtside.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/berniewilson

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press By BERNIE WILSON (AP Sports Writer)

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Eli Manning of the New York Giants walks Glauber: Sunday was the perfect sendoff for Eli
Thomas Greiss of the New York Islanders Isles' airtight system denying opponents quality shots
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dunks over Philadelphia Spencer Dinwiddie texted Tobias Harris after dunking over him
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers New Met Porcello has 'good grasp' on last year's struggles
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants looks Was Sunday Eli's final lesson to pass on to Jones?
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie slaps five with Timothe Nets send a message to team that beat them in playoffs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search