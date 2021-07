The New York Riptide will open their second season in the 14-team National Lacrosse League on Dec. 4 at Nassau Coliseum against Rochester with their first of nine home games, the team and league announced on Wednesday.

The Riptide will compete in the East Conference along with Albany, Buffalo, Georgie, Halifax, Philadelphia, Toronto and Rochester, with the top four teams guaranteed playoff spots.

The full NLL schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.