The National Lacrosse League announced on Wednesday the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of its planned abbreviated spring season and its next season is now planned for this fall. The Riptide had planned on starting its home campaign at Nassau Coliseum in April.

"We’re committed to Long Island and committed to Nassau Coliseum," said Rich Lisk, the executive vice president of the Riptide, who began play in 2019. "My glass is half full. This gives me a longer run-up to next season, to build this organization the right way."

Lisk said capacity at the Coliseum — where he added the Riptide will be the No. 1 tenant once the Islanders move to UBS Arena at Belmont Park — will be around 13,000.

"Everything I’ve read is live events will start to get back in the fall," Lisk said. "We’re hoping to be as close to 100% [of capacity] as possible."