TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
SportsLacrosse

West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo (Boston College) wins Tewaaraton Award

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo drives on the net

Boston College's Sam Apuzzo drives on the net during the second half of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse semifinal at LaValle Stadium on Friday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo, a junior who plays for Boston College, was named the 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner Thursday night during a ceremony held at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Apuzzo beat out Stony Brook’s Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip), Maryland’s Megan Whittle, North Carolina’s Marie McCool and James Madison’s Kristen Gaudian for college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy, given annually to the top men’s and women’s player in the nation.

Yale’s Ben Reeves was named the male recipient of the award. The other finalists were Duke’s Justin Guterding (Garden City), Denver’s Trevor Baptiste, Maryland’s Connor Kelly and Loyola’s Pat Spencer.

Apuzzo, who is the first Tewaaraton winner in program history, led Boston College to the NCAA championship game, which the Eagles lost to James Madison, 16-15. Apuzzo’s season was record-breaking, as she set single-season program marks in goals (88), points (129) and draw controls (163).

She was named the ACC Attacker of the Year and led Boston College to a 22-2 record.

Known for her prowess on the draw and speed in the open field, Apuzzo likely secured the award with a dominant showing during the NCAA semifinals at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.

She scored the game-winning and game-sealing goals in a 15-13 win over top-seeded Maryland in the semifinals, then totaled three goals and four assists in the championship game.

Apuzzo is the first non-Maryland player to win the women’s award since West Babylon’s Shannon Smith, now the Hofstra women’s lacrosse coach, won the award in 2011.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

New York Sports

A tarp covers the infield before a game Yankees-Orioles postponed because of weather
New public address announcer Marysol Castro poses for Castro: ‘It means everything’ to make history with Mets
Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins walks to the dugout Lugo does job, bullpen doesn’t in Mets’ loss
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes looks on from the Lennon: Alderson pained by Mets’ injury woes
Marysol Castro made history Thursday at Citi Field Mets' first female PA announcer makes debut
Mets third baseman David Wright looks on from David Wright plays catch at Citi Field