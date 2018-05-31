West Babylon’s Sam Apuzzo, a junior who plays for Boston College, was named the 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner Thursday night during a ceremony held at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

Apuzzo beat out Stony Brook’s Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip), Maryland’s Megan Whittle, North Carolina’s Marie McCool and James Madison’s Kristen Gaudian for college lacrosse’s version of the Heisman Trophy, given annually to the top men’s and women’s player in the nation.

Yale’s Ben Reeves was named the male recipient of the award. The other finalists were Duke’s Justin Guterding (Garden City), Denver’s Trevor Baptiste, Maryland’s Connor Kelly and Loyola’s Pat Spencer.

Apuzzo, who is the first Tewaaraton winner in program history, led Boston College to the NCAA championship game, which the Eagles lost to James Madison, 16-15. Apuzzo’s season was record-breaking, as she set single-season program marks in goals (88), points (129) and draw controls (163).

She was named the ACC Attacker of the Year and led Boston College to a 22-2 record.

Known for her prowess on the draw and speed in the open field, Apuzzo likely secured the award with a dominant showing during the NCAA semifinals at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium.

She scored the game-winning and game-sealing goals in a 15-13 win over top-seeded Maryland in the semifinals, then totaled three goals and four assists in the championship game.

Apuzzo is the first non-Maryland player to win the women’s award since West Babylon’s Shannon Smith, now the Hofstra women’s lacrosse coach, won the award in 2011.