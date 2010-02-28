Stony Brook loses to No. 2 Virginia, 13-8

The Stony Brook men's lacrosse team lost to Virginia, 13-8, Saturdayafternoon in Charlottesville, Va.

Senior Tom Compitello and junior Kevin Crowley each had two goals for the Seawolves (1-1).

Chris Bocklet and Steele Stanwick had three goals apiece for the Cavaliers (3-0).

"We've got a lot to work on," Stony Brook coach Rick Sowell said. "We missed some scoring chances after taking 25 shots in the first half, but we'll be all right. Virginia is a very good team, and they showed that."

Stony Brook, just 15 points out of the Nike/Inside Lacrosse Top 20, held its own against the second-ranked team in the country, trailing 4-3 after one quarter.

Sophomore Kyle Belton's unassisted goal five minutes into the first quarter cut Virginia's lead to 2-1. A man-up goal from Stony Brook freshman Tim Hawkins - the first of his collegiate career - made it a one-goal game again at 4-3.

Bocklet scored all three of his goals in the second quarter as Virginia took a 7-3 lead. Compitello's unassisted goal at 3:33 of the quarter brought the Seawolves within 7-4, but the Cavaliers scored five of the next six goals to take a 12-5 lead.

Senior Steven Waldeck scored his first goal of the season to end a 13-minute drought for Stony Brook, which outshot Virginia in the first half.

Waldeck picked up seven ground balls to lead Stony Brook. Senior Charlie Paar had 13 saves and four ground balls.

Crowley and sophomore Robbie Campbell scored in the fourth quarter for the Seawolves.

The Seawolves return home to face Towson on Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be their first-ever matchup against the Tigers.