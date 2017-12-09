TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

Late own goal gives Leicester thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle

Newcastle United's Joselu, right, scores his side's first

Newcastle United's Joselu, right, scores his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
NEWCASTLE, England - (AP) -- Leicester snatched a thriller with Newcastle by 3-2 and a third consecutive English Premier League win on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez's own goal four minutes from the end ensured there were contrasting emotions at St. James' Park, as Newcastle's run without a win was extended to seven games.

Joselu gave the home side an early lead, but Leicester turned it around through goals from Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray. Dwight Gayle appeared to have earned a point when he leveled late but more drama was to come.

Leicester has excelled under Claude Puel and has 17 points from eight matches since previous manager Craig Shakespeare was fired in October.

However, the Foxes did not start well against its struggling opposition as Gayle picked out Joselu to give Newcastle the lead after just four minutes.

Mahrez leveled with a stunning solo effort as he found the top corner with a left-footed strike from outside the box, then Gray's shot deflected in to give Leicester the lead on the hour mark.

Newcastle benefited from a deflection of its own as Gayle's shot evaded Kasper Schmeichel in the 73rd, but substitute Perez found his own net as he attempted to stop Shinji Okazaki getting a shot away.

Leicester moved up to eighth.

Newcastle was 15th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

