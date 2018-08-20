Little League World Series 2018

Scenes from the early rounds of the 2018 Little League World Series.

Panama shortstop Oliver Gonzalez, left, signals "out" as the umpire call Japan's Yudai Yuasa, center, is safe at second base in the third inning of an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Spain pitcher Toni Cortes sits in the outfield after giving up the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning against Canada in an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Canada won 2-1. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Canada's Andre Juco, center, and the rest of the team celebrates a 2-1 win over Spain in an elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Japan's Shisei Fujimoto (18) is greeted at home by teammates after his two-run home run off Panama's starting pitcher Adan Sanchez in the first inning home run of an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

Coventry, Rhode Island third baseman Logan Lama can't handle a hit down the line by Des Moines, Iowa's Connor Duong (7) in the third inning of an elimination baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Iowa won 9-5, eliminating Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Staten Island's Gregory Bruno tosses his bat after striking out against Houston, Texas' Ryan Selvaggi in the first inning of a game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. New York won 2-0.

Japan's Shisei Fujimoto (18) rounds the bases past Panama shortstop Oliver Gonzalez (9) on his two-run home run off of Panama's starting pitcher Adan Sanchez in the first inning home run of an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Staten Island's Gregory Bruno delivers in the second inning of a baseball game against Houston, Texas, in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Coventry, Rhode Island right fielder Dylan Mourao dives but can't make the catch on a double by Des Moines, Iowa's Alex Stewart (17) in the sixth inning of an elimination baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A run scored on the hit, and Iowa won 9-5, eliminating Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Japan's Shisei Fujimoto (18) connects with a pitch from Panama's starting pitcher Adan Sanchez for a two-run first inning home run in an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Japan won the game 4-2. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

South Korea's Ji Hying Choi (17) rounds the bases on his two-run home run off of Mexico's pitcher Carlos Garza in the sixth inning of an International pool play baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Honolulu, Hawaii's Taylin Oana (12) is caught in a rundown between third and home and scores on the play during the second inning of a baseball game against Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Peachtree City, Ga.'s Jack Ryan, left, avoids the tag by Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, catcher Avery Cherry to score during the second inning of a Little League World Series baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Georgia won 3-0, eliminating Idaho. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)