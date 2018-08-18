Being overlooked is nothing new for Chase Chambers. In fact, for the 22-year-old Cyclones first baseman, it simply comes with the territory.

“I definitely have a chip on my shoulder,” said Chambers, a Knoxville, Tennessee native who was selected in the 18th round of June’s first-year player draft by the Mets out of Tennessee Tech. “As a first baseman in general that seems to happen. In the big leagues unless you’re hitting 30-plus home runs no one even thinks of you. You’re involved in every play but don’t get much credit. It’s part of it. It’s motivation for me to keep working and it’s the same way here. I wasn’t a high draft pick but it’s still motivation and a chip on my shoulder.”

Undrafted out of high school and an unheralded prospect out of college, the 6-1, 250-pound lefthanded hitter has shown promise since making his professional debut at Single A on June 18. He entered Friday’s action hitting .277 with 3 home runs and 22 RBIs, 46 hits in 45 games, an on-base percentage of .344 and slugging percentage of .398.

Cyclones manager and former Mets infielder Edgardo Alfonzo didn’t draw any comparisons when it came to Chambers, but Alfonzo believes it’s a matter of time until Chambers does reach that point.

“Not right now, but he will be [comparable],” Alfonzo said. “This is the first year we’ve seen him play. I think he’s got a good approach at the plate. I think he’ll get better. This is his first year in pro baseball, so he looks good. He looks like he’s getting more confident. He just needs the reps. With a lot of reps he’ll be good.”

Though he finished tied for fifth in Division I in total hits in 2018 with 101, competing in the lesser-known Ohio Valley Conference had Chambers slip to the 530th overall pick in the draft. The Cyclones nonetheless displayed their confidence in his potential right away, batting him fourth in the order every game since donning a Brooklyn uniform.

“It’s a tough spot to hit in, for sure,” Chambers said. “Hitting four, you don’t see many fastballs. And when you do you have to take advantage of it.”

Chambers believes his final season of collegiate success, slashing .395/.500/.652 with 17 home runs and 84 RBIs for a team that made a serious push toward the College World Series has played a factor in the belief the Cyclones coaching staff has placed in him early on.

“I think they trust the experience I have,” Chambers said. “Four years of college and this year making it to a Super Regional and facing that top-tier talent. It reminds me a lot of what we see here. A lot of talent."

First-year Cyclones hitting coach and former Mets utility player Marlon Anderson also spoke highly of what he’s seen from Chambers.

“First of all, I think he knows himself,” Anderson said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things. We have young hitters that don’t know themselves and are trying to find themselves. He’s pretty confident at the plate and I like that. No matter who he’s facing he thinks he can get a hit. His competitive edge is what I think gives him a leg up on a lot of guys right now.”

He may be enjoying a quality season thus far, but Chambers, with the perennial chip on his shoulder, is focused on far more than improving his overall statistics.

“I didn’t set many numerical goals entering the year,” Chambers said. “It’s more for me about having confidence and finishing strong and learning. Soaking up everything I can, learning from my mistakes and improving.”