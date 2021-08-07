Through the first few days of the latest Atlantic League/Major League Baseball grand experiment, the baseball sky has not fallen. Abner Doubleday is still forward facing in his grave, and the construct of America’s pastime remains intact.

But then again, it’s only been a few days.

The Atlantic League, which signed an agreement with MLB before the 2019 season that allows for testing of new rules and equipment in the formerly-independent league, moved the pitching rubber back one foot last week — from the traditional 60 feet, 6 inches to 61 feet, 6 inches.

The move, which will be in effect for the second half of the season, is expected to result in more frequent contact and balls in play because of increased reaction time. This should create more action within games and decrease strikeouts.

While there is concern from some pitchers that such a move would be too radical for their liking or, more accurately, that of their numbers, extremely early returns garnered some initial exhales.

Maybe it wouldn’t be that bad after all.

"I couldn't tell much of a difference," said Ducks pitcher Brendan Feldmann, who started in the Ducks 4-3 loss to Southern Maryland on Wednesday, the first of the 61-foot era. "I think if anybody has a problem, it's more mental… I felt fine. I was throwing strikes to where I wanted to throw."

Feldmann allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Ducks reliever and Island Park native Brandon Sherman agreed with Feldmann and does not think the move will affect him ‘one bit.’

"I’m actually used to throwing from further away anyway," said Sherman, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning on Wednesday. "I throw with my dad in the street and usually throw from about 70 feet. I’m used to it."

While the new rubber placement will theoretically give hitters a reaction time advantage, it may also increase the movement on breaking pitches.

"I felt like my ball was moving a lot," Sherman said.

Lew Ford, who went 2-for-3 on Wednesday, said he didn’t feel like either increased timing or increased break was incredibly evident in the batter’s box.

"I could not tell any difference at all," Ford said. "It didn't look any different from the pitcher’s release point to the balls coming in. There may be a little bit more time there to make a decision as a hitter. But the look didn't change at all."

Ford, who is also the team’s hitting coach, said the organizational approach wasn’t altered because of where the rubber is. If adjustments are needed, they will make it, but its business as usual for now.

"I think the hitters are used to making adjustments," Ford said. "They have to do it all the time with different arm angles, different speeds, and different types of pitches."

But of course, there are concerns about the change. Feldmann said he was a little worried about how the mound would be manicured in respect to a landing spot for his front foot, but found no issues with Southern Maryland’s mound. He said that, initially, he was worried about both injury and how his performance would withstand the extra foot. But, at least in his first start, it wasn’t as bad as he thought.

"I do think baseball needs to do something right now," Feldmann said. "I don’t know if moving the [rubber] back is it. Obviously, analytics have taken over baseball and home runs have become big and, with that, strikeouts have become big. It's created a different ballgame and they're trying to figure it out. I accept that they're trying to figure it out, but it just kind of [stinks] on our part that it’s taking place in our careers."

The Atlantic League and MLB have tried to calm pitchers fears about injury. A 2019 study by the American Sports Medicine Institute concluded that the move will not require a pitcher to alter mechanics nor will it pose an increased injury risk.

"I just hope whoever these people are who are watching [are] able to understand that we are still trying to get somewhere in our careers, and they can still have value in us, even though we're being their test dummies," Feldmann said.

If the first week is any guide, it might not be that bad.

"…It seemed like a normal baseball game to me," Feldmann said.