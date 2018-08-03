TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
SportsLocalDucks

Bud Harrelson Appreciation Night

Print

The Ducks permanently retired Bud Harrelson's No. 3 jersey on Bud Harrelson Appreciation Night Friday at Bethpage Ballpark.

MORE PHOTOS

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers to the Yankees vs. Red Sox Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams celebrates after NFL Hall of Fame Game: Bears vs. Ravens Islip's Chris Wade, left, chokes Yuki Kawana during PFL 5 at Nassau Coliseum New York Jets defensive back Buster Skrine is Jets training camp 2018 New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario throws to Mets vs. Nationals Blue Jays receive: Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney MLB trade deadline tracker John Sterling attends Annual Charity Day Hosted By John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Giants training camp 2018 Joanna Jedrzejczyk, left, faces off against Tecia Torres UFC Calgary photos Teams: Expos, Angels, Rangers, Orioles One of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductees 82-60 | 652 Saves | 2.21 ERA | Notable 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame first-year eligibles Darrelle Revis holds up his one-day contract that Darrelle Revis' retirement with Jets Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees looks Yankees vs. Rays Amed Rosario of the New York Mets runs Mets vs. Padres Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up a putt British Open Noah Syndergaard of the Mets pitches in the Subway Series Game 1: Mets vs. Yankees Host Chris Paul is slimed during the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards 2018 Andre Harrison walks backstage after beating Nazareno Malegarie PFL fight photos: LI's Harrison vs. Malegarie