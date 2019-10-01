David Washington clearly hates baseballs. That’s the only possible explanation for why he wants to get rid of them so quickly. And when it comes to crushing baseballs, Washington sure is efficient. The imposing lefty, who has enough power to light most of Bethpage Ballpark himself, clocked two massive home runs in the Ducks’ 7-5 victory over the Sugar Land Skeeters in the opening game of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series in front of 3,327 fans in Central Islip Tuesday night.

The Ducks are two wins away from their first championship since 2013. They have played in the last three Atlantic League Championship Series, but have lost the first game in all of them. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Central Islip.

Lew Ford went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Vladimir Frias went 2-for-3 with a run.

Washington’s first home run, a 429-foot solo shot, came as part of a five-run first inning and gave the Ducks a 5-0 lead. Ford’s RBI single earlier in the inning drove in Rey Fuentes and gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead. Deibinson Romero’s three-run home run, which came right before Washington’s, increased the Ducks lead to 4-0.

The Skeeters cut the Ducks lead to 5-3 after scoring two runs off starter Vin Mazzaro in the third and another run in the fourth.

Then, Washington struck again. A 440-foot solo blast to centerfield in the fourth gave the Ducks a 6-3 lead. Steve Lombardozzi’s sac fly later in the fourth drove in Frias and pushed the Ducks lead to 7-3.

Washington also made a nice play at first in the sixth inning, snagging a likely double down the line.

Mazzaro allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out five, walked two, and earned the win.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Skeeters scored two runs in the eighth off reliever Joe Iorio. Ducks closer Cody Mincey retired Sugar Land in order in the ninth and earned the save.

Notes & quotes: The Skeeters played the game under protest, claiming that ‘two different baseballs were being used,’ according to the Ducks….Darin Downs will start Game 2 for the Ducks Wednesday night. Downs is the ace of the Ducks staff and threw 6 1/3 strong innings in the opening game of the Ducks three-game sweep of the High Point Rockers last week. He allowed two earned runs, struck out seven and walked three.