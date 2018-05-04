Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez knows that it’s not 2008 anymore. He doesn’t have a home in Los Angeles, nor is he one of the most automatic closers that the major leagues has ever seen. Central Islip, home of the independent Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks, is a long way from where Rodriguez once was, but not necessarily a long way from where he wants to be.

“It’s a new chapter in my career and my life,” Rodriguez, 36, said Friday afternoon before the Ducks home opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Bethpage Ballpark. “I’m extremely excited and happy. It’s been so long without being on the field that I just want to jump right in and find a way to help this ballclub and grab W’s.”

On Monday the Ducks signed Rodriguez, a six-time MLB All-Star and former Met, making him yet another high-profile signee for the 19-year-old franchise including Dontrelle Willis, Eric Gagne and Rich Hill.

Rodriguez set the major-league record for saves in a season with 62 for the Angels in 2008.

While he is hoping to get back to the big leagues, he’s concentrating on staying healthy and showing that he can last through the rigors of another long season.

Rodriguez said he hurt his hamstring and groin in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He tried to play through it with the Tigers, but had a 7.82 ERA in 28 games before being released in June.

“That’s why I’m here — because I tried to pitch through it and it didn’t work out,” he said. “I aggravated it more and more and I wasn’t getting the results that I wanted to . . . I couldn’t walk well, I couldn’t run, I couldn’t do anything.”

But, those healthy woes appear to be behind him. He said he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to go. After going to spring training with the Phillies, Rodriguez was released on March 24 and had the option of playing overseas or coming to Long Island.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was an easy decision,” he said. “I used to live 20 miles down the road [in Old Brookville]. I know the area and the city. At the end of the day, I just want to come here and compete. I will do it and take care of some business.”

As for whether that business will lead to bigger business, Rodriguez is taking a wait-and-see approach. But as far as comebacks are concerned, he’s in the right place. Last season, three Ducks — Tim Melville, Henderson Alvarez, and Quintin Berry — made it back to the majors after playing in Central Islip.

“That’s something that’s not on my mind,” Rodriguez said. “My mind is to go day by day and enjoy every moment that I have here. What’s going to happen down the road, I don’t have control of. The only thing I control is what I do on the field and then, after that, if I get picked up by the MLB, fine. Otherwise, I’m just going to continue to play baseball.”