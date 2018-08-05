On the same night that Dan Lyons officially became the longest tenured Duck in franchise history, he showed, once again, how valuable he still can be. Lyons, who played in the record-breaking 864th game of his eight-year Ducks' career Sunday night, launched a three-run homer that caped a six-run third inning in the Ducks 12-3 victory over the Road Warriors in front of 5,095 fans at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip.

“I was just looking for a pitch I could handle,” said Lyons, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. “I got a fastball up in the zone, put a pretty good swing on it, and it was just in a spot where I connected right. I got the ball up in the air enough where it was able to travel.”

Ducks manager Kevin Baez said of Lyons, “He’s a special, special kid. I told him after he hit the home run that he’s like the [Derek] Jeter of the Atlantic League, meaning that he rises to the occasion. It’s a big moment for him today and what does he do? He rises to the occasion and hits a big home run for us to get us going."

Lyons broke Ray Navarrete’s record for most games played in the franchise’s 19-year history. Lyons made his Ducks debut in 2011 and is best known for his walk-off bunt single in the decisive fifth game of the 2012 Atlantic League Championship series.

“It’s definitely really special,” Lyons said. “It makes me feel good that the decision makers here have a lot of faith in me to keep putting me in the lineup…Ray [Navarrete is] a good friend of mine and I know he’s happy for me. He’s always rooting me on. It’s really special to know that him and I are on the top of that list.”

It was the Ducks third consecutive win and seventh in their last eight games. They are 16-9 and have closed to within two games of the Somerset Patriots in the Liberty Division second half chase. The Ducks and Patriots play a three-game series beginning Monday in New Jersey.

David Washington went 2-for-5 with two runs, six RBI’s, and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to put the game away for good. Lew Ford went 2-for-4 with three runs.

Ducks starter Jake Fisher pitched eight solid innings and earned the win. Fisher allowed three runs, eight hits, struck out six, and walked one. The lefty worked out of trouble right way, escaping a no one out, man-on-third jam in the first inning. Fisher allowed a two-run home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but was otherwise dominant.

“The defense made some good plays behind me, and anytime our guys go out there and put up several runs, it makes it easier,” Fisher said.