See pictures from the Ducks 20th Anniversary Celebration at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Long Island Ducks Nick Garland slides safely into home, ahead of the tag by High Point catcher Frank Nigro to score on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Alumni Justin Davies, Dan Lyons, and Ray Naverrete pose with their respective championship trophies during the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Bud Harrelson poses with Congressman Peter King before the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks founder Frank Boulton holds up the new 10 year lease with Suffolk County for the Ducks to remain in Central Islip during the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Bud Harrelson, Owner Frank Boulton, GM Michael Pfaff, stadium builder Jim Petrocelli, and Congressman Peter King pose with the championship trophies during the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Home plate Umpire Frank Iurilli wears the new earpiece for balls and strike call from the booth, during the Ducks vs Rockers game on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Bud Harrelson poses with Ray Naverrete and Justin Davies before the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Bud Harrelson walks onto the field during the start of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island Ducks Ezequiel Carrera strokes a single against the Rockers on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Bethpage Ballpark.

