The Ducks celebrated 20 seasons of baseball Friday night, and at least 10 more are on the way.

As a capper to the pre-game ceremony honoring the milestone before facing the High Point Rockers at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, Ducks founder and CEO Frank Boulton physically signed a 10-year extension on the ballpark’s lease with Suffolk County.

“Should I sign it?” Boulton asked the crowd, before whipping the agreement out from a folder and signing it on the podium.

It was a fitting moment on a night filled with pomp and circumstance. The Ducks wore their special teal “20th anniversary” jerseys, normally reserved for Tuesdays. They welcomed back three of their greatest players, Dan Lyons, Ray Navarrete and original Duck and West Babylon native Justin Davies. They also welcomed their greatest figure, part owner and former manager Bud Harrelson.

Harrelson, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, received the biggest ovation of the night when he was introduced and escorted out to the field by long-time Ducks player/coach Lew Ford. Harrelson had his number 3 retired by the team last summer.

“It’s great to see him at the ballpark in uniform,” said Navarrete, who also has his number retired. “I was here last year for his (number) retirement ceremony, which was a really special night. To know what he’s battling and what he’s going through, he’s still smiling and still has a uniform on. That just goes to show you how tough Buddy Harrelson really is.”

Lyons added: “He’s someone who had a great impact on my career on Long Island. I don’t know if I would have had the career that I had here if it wasn’t for him.”

Despite a 5-2 losss, the night meant many things to Davies, Lyons, and Navarrete, who all turned uncertain baseball futures into historic Atlantic League careers. Navarrete broke some of Davies’ franchise records and Lyons played a significant role in both the 2012 and 2013 Duck championship runs. It was a night to give thanks to a place where countless baseball careers have staved off oblivion, only to flourish and gain new life.

“…I was released by the Mets and my family had just moved out to Long Island, so I thought it was the perfect fit for me,” Navarrete said. “I thought I was coming here to finish out the 2006 season and that would be it. Little did I know that it would be the beginning of eight years, and the best eight years of my career…The Atlantic League is great baseball. It’s a bunch of guys chasing a dream and that’s what it’s all about.”