In a showcase of unprecedented success, the Ducks find themselves, once again, three victories away from an Atlantic League championship.

And, this year, they didn’t break much of a sweat getting there.

The Ducks topped the High Point Rockers, 3-2, in Game 3 of the best-of-five Liberty Division Championship Series in front of 5,031 fans at Bethpage Ballpark Friday night, sweeping the series and advancing to their fourth consecutive Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Ducks are the first team in the 22-year history of the Atlantic League to advance to four straight championship series,’ the team said. They have played in seven of the last nine league championship series’.

But, the championship series, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at Bethpage Ballpark against the winner of the York Revolution/ Sugar Land Skeeters series, is a hill that the Ducks haven’t been able to scale recently. They have lost the last three and are looking for their first championship since 2013 and fourth in franchise history.

After allowing a leadoff home run in the ninth inning to Rockers left fielder Quincy Latimore that cut the lead to 3-2, Ducks closer Cody Mincey retired the next three batters to notch the save.

Seth Simmons continued the trend of outstanding Ducks pitching performances. Following the lead of starters Darin Downs and Vin Mazzaro in the first two games, Simmons was virtually untouchable. The righthander allowed one run and two hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

The Ducks scored twice in the first inning. Hector Sanchez’s single to centerfield drove in Lew Ford and L.J Mazzilli to give them a 2-0 lead. The Rockers got to Simmons in the fifth. Michael Russell led off the inning with a triple and scored on a groundout by Tyler Ladendorf to cut the lead to 2-1. Simmons got out of a big jam in the sixth, striking out Russell with runners on second and third to end the inning.

The Ducks added a run in the eighth on Steve Lombardozzi’s sacrifice fly.

Viola Ejected: East Meadow native, former Met,and current Rockers pitching coach Frank Viola was ejected in the second for, apparently, arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Derek Moccia. Balls and strikes in the Atlantic League are called with radar assistance, with calls being relayed to the plate umpire through an earpiece.