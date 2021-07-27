Ducks fail to clinch first-half title as win streak ends at 12

The Ducks will have to wait at least one more night to clinch the first-half title in the Atlantic League’s North Division.

Tuesday’s 7-6 home loss to Southern Maryland also ended their franchise record-tying 12-game win streak.

The Ducks had the potential tying run thrown out at the plate for the second out in the ninth when Steve Lombardozzi could not get under the catcher’s tag after a ground ball by Deibinson Romero to the second baseman.

Southern Maryland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by David Harris off Darin Downs. The Ducks rallied with two in the bottom of the inning and scored once in both the second and the third, taking the lead on a solo home run by L.J. Mazzilli.

Mazzilli finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs, a walk, an RBI and four stolen bases.

With the score tied at 4 in the fifth Romero hit a two-run home run to put the Ducks ahead but another three-run home run for Southern Maryland, this time by Joe Deluca in the seventh, was the deciding blow.

Vladimir Frias and Lombardozzi both reached to open the ninth and the Ducks pushed the potential winning run into scoring position before Lombardozzi was cut down at the plate. Former big-leaguer Mat Latos picked up his 11th save for Southern Maryland, forcing the Ducks to keep the champagne on ice for at least one more night.