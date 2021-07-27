TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsLocalDucks

Ducks fail to clinch first-half title as win streak ends at 12

Long Island Ducks second baseman Steve Lombardozzi makes

Long Island Ducks second baseman Steve Lombardozzi makes the off balance throw to first base for the out against the York Revolution on July 18 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Credit: George A Faella

Print

The Ducks will have to wait at least one more night to clinch the first-half title in the Atlantic League’s North Division.

Tuesday’s 7-6 home loss to Southern Maryland also ended their franchise record-tying 12-game win streak.

The Ducks had the potential tying run thrown out at the plate for the second out in the ninth when Steve Lombardozzi could not get under the catcher’s tag after a ground ball by Deibinson Romero to the second baseman.

Southern Maryland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by David Harris off Darin Downs. The Ducks rallied with two in the bottom of the inning and scored once in both the second and the third, taking the lead on a solo home run by L.J. Mazzilli.

Mazzilli finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs, a walk, an RBI and four stolen bases.

With the score tied at 4 in the fifth Romero hit a two-run home run to put the Ducks ahead but another three-run home run for Southern Maryland, this time by Joe Deluca in the seventh, was the deciding blow.

Vladimir Frias and Lombardozzi both reached to open the ninth and the Ducks pushed the potential winning run into scoring position before Lombardozzi was cut down at the plate. Former big-leaguer Mat Latos picked up his 11th save for Southern Maryland, forcing the Ducks to keep the champagne on ice for at least one more night.

New York Sports

Nationals starter Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during
Source: Scherzer to Mets 'not happening'
Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitches to a Rays
Montgomery effective as Yanks bounce back and top Rays
Michael Conforto of the Mets reacts after striking
Lennon: Mets face tricky deadline decisions with position players
Jerad Eickhoff of the Mets walks to the
Eickhoff struggles as Mets get routed by Atlanta
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker throws during the first
Source: Mets wary of draft pick Rocker after physical
The cover for a Giants-themed Marvel comic book
Giants players to be featured in Marvel comic book
Didn’t find what you were looking for?