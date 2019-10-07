The Ducks are 1-for-1 in the Wally Backman era.

After three consecutive almosts, they finally struck gold in the former Met’s first season as manager, winning the Atlantic League championship Sunday night with an 8-4 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters in the fifth and deciding game of the final series at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

Deibinson Romero, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in Game 5 and had the game-winning RBI in Game 4, was named MVP of the series.

It is the Ducks’ fourth league title in their 20-year history and first since 2013. It snapped a streak of three consecutive losses in the Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Ducks were down 2-1 in the series but fought back to take Games 4 and 5, both in Texas.

Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits in 6 1⁄3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The Ducks, who needed 10 innings to stave off elimination in Game 4 Saturday night, jumped on Sugar Land early and never trailed.

Hector Sanchez walked with the bases loaded in the first inning to force in Vladimir Frias with the first run of the game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Sugar Land’s Denis Phipps tied it with a solo home run in the second, the Ducks scored two more in the third. Romero’s single to leftfield drove in Lew Ford and L.J. Mazzilli to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead.

The Ducks added two more runs in the fifth. Sanchez’s single drove in Steve Lombardozzi to make it 4-1 and Romero’s sacrifice fly to left drove in Lew Ford for a 5-1 lead.

Sugar Land scored a run in the seventh, but the Ducks got it back on Daniel Fields’ sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Skeeters scored two runs in the eighth to move within 6-4, but Cody Mincey struck out Zach Borenstein with a runner on second to end the threat.

Romero’s two-run home run in the ninth put the icing on the cake.

The championship cake.