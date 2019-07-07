So far, the Pedro Beato-as-a-starting-pitcher experiment is . . . slow going. In his second start with the Ducks, the former Mets reliever was rocked for seven runs in three innings, including a six-run third that led to his demise.

Maybe it was the after effects of Saturday night’s Liberty Division first-half championship clinching celebration, but the Ducks just didn’t have it on any level Sunday night in a 15-2 loss to the league-worst Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of 4,671 fans at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip.

Southern Maryland starter Daryl Thompson allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out seven, walked none, and earned the win.

The Ducks (42-27) will now enjoy the nearly week-long All-Star break before kicking off the second half Friday night in Sugar Land, Texas.

Beato allowed six earned runs and nine hits in his three innings of work. He struck out one, walked one, and now has an ERA of 14.85 in two starts since returning to the United States after a stint in the Mexican League.

“Late in the count, I wasn’t putting pitches where I needed to and they were getting hit," Beato said. "I had one hard ball hit, which was the home run. But, what can you do? Sometimes things don’t go your way.”

Beato maneuvered relatively well through his first two innings. He worked around a leadoff single in the first by starting a double play on a hot shot back to the mound and allowed an unearned run in the second after leftfielder D’Arby Myers dropped a fly ball hit by former Duck Jon Griffin, who scored on Tony Thomas’ single.

It wasn’t the most graceful two innings, but the score was tied at 1. Then came the third. The Blue Crabs used three doubles, a home run, and 11 batters to score six runs, take a 7-1 lead and end Beato’s day.

“He just had a tough time tonight,” said Ducks pitching coach Rick Tomlin, who managed the game in place of Wally Backman (he returned home to Oregon to get a jump on the All-Star break, according to the team). “We’re trying to get him stretched out . . . We had to get some pitches out of him so he could get further along the line. Unfortunately, he just elevated some balls, especially 0-2."

The Ducks gave many of their regulars the day off. Kirk Nieuwenhuis, L.J. Mazzilli, and Ezequiel Carrera all started their All-Star break early. David Washington did not start and replaced Daniel Fields in right field in the sixth. Newly acquired ex-Met T.J. Rivera, who got three hits in his debut Saturday, also sat. The Ducks clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth Saturday night. The winners of the first and second half earn automatic playoff spots.