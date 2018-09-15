Winners have more fun. Brett Marshall can firmly attest to that. In late August, Marshall was playing out the string of another lost season in Southern Maryland. Every fifth day, he would take the mound for the Blue Crabs, the second-worst team in the Atlantic League. It’s a slog that most professional players have known at least one in their career — playoffs miles away and the calendar moving at a snail’s pace towards the merciful end of the season.

But then Marshall was granted new life. Acquired by the Ducks on Aug.31 as the player to be named later in an earlier deal, the righthander was catapulted from baseball Siberia into the middle of a pennant race. The Ducks, who’ve made two consecutive trips to the Atlantic League Championship Series, needed one win in their final two games this weekend to guarantee themselves a spot in this year’s playoffs, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

They chose Marshall to help bolster a starting staff that lost their ace, Bennett Parry, to the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Aug. 2.

“By trading for me because they needed help, it shows how much confidence they had in me,” Marshall, 28, said. “I’m excited. It’s always fun to come and win a championship somewhere. That’s why we’re here — to win, hopefully get back to affiliated ball, and just have fun.”

Marshall yo-yo’ed through the Atlantic League this season. He went from first to worst, and then back to what he hopes will eventually be first again. He started the season with the Sugar Land Skeeters, the best team in the Atlantic League. He made nine starts with the Skeeters, pitched to a 5.19 ERA, and was released on June 14. He signed with the Blue Crabs on June 20 and pitched to a 4.24 ERA in 13 starts.

Overall, Marshall entered Saturday night — his third start with the Ducks — 6-9 with a 4.68 ERA.

“It was up and down for me this year,” Marshall said. “Walks have been my issue. Over the past month or so, I’ve been able to take those down and figure out a few mechanical things and mindset things. I’ve had better seasons, but I’m just glad that I’m able to hopefully end this year on a good note and hopefully help win a championship.”

Toward the end of his time in Southern Maryland, Marshall started pitching from the center of the rubber, as opposed to his previously preferred third base-side set up. He hopes this will cut down on his walks — which were at 75 in 127 innings, entering Saturday —a rate of 5.3 per nine innings.

“It creates more movement over the middle of the plate, instead of it coming out of my hand with it being a ball,” Marshall said of the advantages to his centering stance. “Some hitters were laying off more pitches. Now, I’m getting more swings and more contact because they’re seeing the ball as a strike out of my hand.”

Marshall’s first two starts with the Ducks could not have been more opposite. He allowed one run and four hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three in his Ducks debut against the New Britain Bees on Sept. 4. In his next start, he couldn’t get out of the second inning. He allowed four runs, five hits, walked four and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings last Sunday against the Road Warriors.

It was more of the same start-to-start inconsistency that’s plagued him all season, but the Ducks are hoping he can right the ship this week, turn in two or three good starts in a row, and make them winners again.

Marshall began his career with the ultimate winners — the Yankees, who drafted Marshall in the sixth round of the 2008 draft. He pitched three games for them in 2013 and allowed six runs in 12 innings. It wasn’t the most successful cup of coffee of all time, but it’s something that he’ll never forget.

“Getting to play with guys like (Derek) Jeter, Mariano (Rivera) and (Andy) Pettitte, those things I won’t ever be able to forget,” Marshall said. “For me, it was a dream of mine. I grew up a Yankees fan from Houston. I always said I wanted to play for the Yankees. Getting to debut with them and come up with them was just icing on the cake.”

The Yankees waived Marshall after the 2013 season and, aside from short stays in the Reds, Rockies, and Rays’ minor league system’s, he’s spent the last five years in Independent ball

“I loved my time with (the Yankees),” Marshall said. “Hopefully down the road, I can get back with them somehow. You never know where baseball is going to take you.”

