Ducks' Jordany Valdespin wins player of the year award

LI Ducks' Jordany Valdespin (15) follows through on

LI Ducks' Jordany Valdespin (15) follows through on a two run double to right field against the Skeeters' in the bottom of the second inning of the game during the Atlantic League Championships Series Game 4 at Bethpage Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
While the list of former major leaguers-turned-Ducks is a long one, Jordany Valdespin now stands right at the top of it, as far as success in Central Islip goes. Valdespin, a former Met who carried the Ducks offense last season, was named Baseball America’s Independent Leagues Player of the Year, the Ducks announced Friday.

It is the first time a Duck has won the award, which recognizes the top unaffiliated professional baseball player, regardless of league. Valdespin is the fifth Atlantic League player to be given the award, which dates back to 1996.

Valdespin, who was also named Atlantic League Player of the Year, hit .338 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games for the Ducks and finished 7/10,000’s of a point behind Somerset’s Craig Massey for the batting title.   He led the league with 154 hits, 94 runs, and seven doubles. He also finished second in one-base percentage (.399) and total bases (222).

Valdespin reeled off a 32-game on-base streak that lasted most of June and half of July, the longest such streak in the league. He hit .366 with six RBIs in 10 playoff games (41 at-bats). The Ducks fell in the fifth and final game of the Atlantic League Championship Series to the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Valdespin played parts of four seasons in the major leagues, splitting time between the Mets and Marlins. He hit .219 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 160 games for the Mets in 2012-2013.

The Ducks will begin their 20th season in late April. 

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

